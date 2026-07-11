Jaipur law student Aayushi, arrested for the murder of her mother, is now also accused of murdering her father. Her maternal uncle filed a police complaint.





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New twist in Jaipur murder case: After mother, now father’s murder charge too, law student Aayushi’s uncle makes serious claims (Pic: X)





A new twist has emerged in the case of Jaipur law student Ayushi’s murder of her mother, Neeraj Sharma. Ayushi’s maternal uncle has alleged that in April 2025, she, along with her cousin Balram, also murdered her ailing father, Vijay Sharma.

Aayushi’s maternal uncle Rakesh Sharma has filed a complaint with the police that the death of his father Vijay Sharma last year was not a normal death, but Aayushi herself had killed him by removing his feeding tube.

Police have already arrested Aayushi for her mother’s murder. Now, regarding these new and shocking claims related to her father’s death, the police say they will investigate these allegations based on the complaint filed by the family.

It is worth noting that Ayushi, an LLB student, with the help of her cousin Balram, hired contract killers for ₹7 lakh. Their plan was to murder her mother and stage the incident as a road accident.

Police said that investigation revealed that Aayushi wanted a government job in place of her mother and also had her eyes on the family property.

Now, Ayushi’s maternal uncle, Rakesh Sharma, her mother’s brother, has alleged that Ayushi also murdered her father. Rakesh Sharma alleges that Ayushi and her cousin, Balram, admitted their father to an undisclosed hospital after he suffered a brain stroke and withheld any information about his treatment from the family for three months.

Upon repeated questioning by her mother, Ayushi revealed that she had admitted her father to a private hospital. The family later brought Vijay Sharma home, but doctors told them he was suffering from multiple organ failure.

The maternal uncle alleges that Ayushi removed their father’s feeding tube, causing his death. Police are investigating the uncle’s claim and are questioning Ayushi, who is in custody.