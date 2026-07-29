Monsoon session: Good news for students as anti-paper leak bill passed by Lok Sabha amid uproar





Monsoon session: In a nationally significant, the much talked about the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 (anti-paper leak bill) has been passed by Lok Sabha amid uproar.

Earlier, in the day, the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm on Wednesday as the face-off between the treasury and opposition benches continued over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had adjourned the House till 2.30 pm as treasury benches opposed the remarks made by Gandhi against Shah during the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

When the House reconvened, BJP’s Nishikant Dubey cited House rules to say that Gandhi could not use certain terms in Parliament. Amidst sloganeering from both sides, the Chair adjourned the House till 3 pm.





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