Nasha mukti pledges, sports events and walkathons: PM Modi to launch ‘Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the nationwide 100-week ‘Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan’ on August 2.





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New Delhi: In a significant national development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the “Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan” on August 2. With the aim of inspiring young people across the country to actively participate in the mission to build a drug-free India, the campaign will begin as a nationwide Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) movement, led by MY Bharat youth volunteers. According to the campaign plan, nearly 10,000 locations across India will participate simultaneously following the Prime Minister’s launch, with more than one crore (10 million) youth expected to take part in the national pledge against drug abuse. Here are all the details you need to know about the Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan.

What is “Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan”?

The new initiative of the PM Modi, “Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan” is designed to encourage young citizens to contribute towards the vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat while supporting the broader goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 with the objective of uniting the country’s youth in a collective effort against substance abuse.

What is the purpose of “Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan”?

The campaign will bring together a wide range of organisations and institutions, including MY Bharat volunteers, the National Service Scheme (NSS), youth clubs, schools, colleges, universities, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), industrial associations, and more than 125 spiritual organisations, making it a large-scale, community-driven movement.

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Youth to take Nasha Mukti Pledge

Under the initiative, over one crore young people are expected to take the Nasha Mukti Pledge and dedicate themselves to serving the nation as Nasha Mukta Yuva Volunteers. Organisers said volunteers and organisations making significant contributions to the campaign will be recognised and honoured at the 50th, 75th and the 100th week milestones.

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As part of the campaign, a range of activities will be organised every Sunday over the next 100 weeks. These will include sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, art competitions, nukkad nataks (street plays), and community engagement activities.