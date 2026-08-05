Hemanta Marda Inspires Women Entrepreneurs at PraGGati 3

Kolkata, August 2026,By Rajannya Purkait: PraGGati 3, organised by FLOWW, successfully concluded with an inspiring celebration of entrepreneurship, creativity, and women’s empowermentThe event brought together a diverse community of women entrepreneurs, artisans, and creative professionals, providing them with a platform to showcase their products, exchange ideas, and build meaningful business connections.

The occasion was further elevated by the gracious presence of MrHemanta Marda, who attended the exhibition as the Guest of Honour.

Rather than making only a ceremonial appearance, MrMarda spent considerable time visiting the exhibition, interacting with exhibitors, and exploring each stall with genuine interestHe appreciated the innovation, dedication, and perseverance demonstrated by the participating entrepreneurs and encouraged them to continue pursuing their business aspirations with confidence.

Addressing the participants, MrMarda highlighted the growing importance of women-led enterprises in shaping India’s economic and social progressHe emphasised that determination, resilience, and continuous innovation are the key ingredients for transforming small initiatives into successful and sustainable ventures.

His encouraging words and thoughtful interactions left a lasting impression on the exhibitors, many of whom described his visit as both motivating and inspiringHis humility, warmth, and willingness to engage personally with every participant made the experience truly memorable.

Speaking on the occasion, the organisers of FLOWW expressed their heartfelt gratitude to MrHemanta Marda for his valuable presence and unwavering encouragementThey noted that his support perfectly reflected the vision of PraGGati 3—to create opportunities, inspire confidence, and empower women entrepreneurs to dream bigger and achieve greater success.

PraGGati 3 reaffirmed FLOWW’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, supporting women-led businesses, and building an inclusive ecosystem where innovation and creativity can thriveThe organisers look forward to welcoming MrHemanta Marda again at future editions of the exhibition as they continue their mission of empowering aspiring entrepreneurs across the region.