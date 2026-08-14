Kanani Industries Limited

Please find the attached letter Notice of Book Closure due to the 43Rd Annual General Meeting which is schedule to be held on Monday, September 28, 2026 as 11.00 A.M(IST)|SUBJECT: Record Date
Source link
Revolutionary taking place
Please find the attached letter Notice of Book Closure due to the 43Rd Annual General Meeting which is schedule to be held on Monday, September 28, 2026 as 11.00 A.M(IST)|SUBJECT: Record Date
Source link
Sterlite Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meets to be held on August 11, 12 and 13,…
CANARYS AUTOMATIONS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Awarding of order(s)/contract(s)-(Sub-para 4-Para B) |SUBJECT: Awarding of order(s)/contract(s)-(Sub-para 4-Para B) Source…
One Mobikwik Systems Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication |SUBJECT: Copy of Newspaper Publication Source link