



Samhi Hotels Limited has informed the Exchange about a copy of newspaper advertisements as enclosed for information & records, published regarding the dispatch of notice(s) for attention of shareholders in respect of convening the 16th (Sixteenth) Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 31st August 2026 at 02:00 p.m(IST) through VC/ OAVM in Jansatta (hindi) & Financial Express (english) newspapers on Sunday, 09th August 2026|SUBJECT: Copy of Newspaper Publication







Source link