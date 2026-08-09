‘Stones, shoes thrown at my car’: Mamata Banerjee alleges attack on convoy near Kolkata

The protest was held following the death of Trinamool Congress worker Birju Keot after he became unwell in police custodyWhile police said he died of a heart attack, his family accused authorities of custodial torture, prompting a political row and demands for an independent investigation.





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TMC MP Dola Sen sits inside the vehicle of Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as it is being attacked while Banerjee is on her way to meet a TMC worker in North 24 Parganas in BarrackporeANI





Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that large stones were hurled at her car by ‘anti-social elements’ in front of police personnel, claiming that the attack could have caused serious injuries or even death.

Speaking about the incident to the reporters, Banerjee, who was on a visit to the residence of a deceased TMC worker in North 24 Parganas, said the attack on her vehicle was severe and alleged that the police failed to prevent it“Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements, right in front of the policeThe attack on the vehicle was so severe that if the windows had been open, my head would have been split openWe could have all been killed,” she said.

#WATCH | Barrackpore: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says, “Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements,right in front of the policeThe attack on the vehicle was so severe that if the windows had been open, my head would have been split open.… pic.twitter.com/PIdFM1Oxcr — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026

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The TMC supremo questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident and said she had never witnessed anything like itShe further alleged that the police were providing protection to the BJP“This happened right in front of the policeI have never seen anything like thisWhat is going on?” Banerjee saidThe police are providing protection to the BJP,” the former chief minister of the State alleged.

#WATCH | Barrackpore: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s vehicle was attacked while she was on her way to meet a TMC worker in North 24 Parganas. As per former CM Mamata Banerjee, “Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements,right in front of the… pic.twitter.com/JrTd2uFNlK — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026

The former CM was allegedly attacked when she was on her way to meet a TMC worker in North 24 ParganasLok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen were also accompanying Mamata Banerjee“Chor bhagao” slogans were heard from the crowd.

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State BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya condemned the attack on the former chief minister and said that the BJP was not associated with the incident and that the police must take action against those accused“It is between the public and TMC,” he said, adding that the BJP denies supporting such actions and condemns the incident, and that any necessary action should be taken by the police.