Signify Introduces Philips FocusGlow Range: Lighting Engineered for Eye Comfort, Without Compromising on True Colour



​Delivers CRI >90 for accurate, true-to-life colour rendering



Backed by EyeComfort Technology, engineered to reduce flicker for enhanced visual comfort



Available in 12W LED Lamp, 25 & 30W batten, & two desk lamps (Skyy & Orbit) designed for everyday home and study lighting needs







Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the launch of the Philips FocusGlow range – a lighting solution built for the hours people spend reading, studying and working under artificial lightFocusGlow pairs high colour accuracy with reduced-flicker performance, giving everyday spaces a more comfortable, dependable source of light.

















Introducing the Philips FocusGlow range, engineered with EyeComfort Technology and CRI >90 for true-to-life colour accuracy, reduced flicker, and everyday visual comfort







As more consumers spend longer hours at home reading, studying or working under artificial light, the demand for lighting that reduces eye strain without sacrificing brightness or colour quality continues to growThe Philips FocusGlow range is designed to meet this need, offering a dependable lighting solution for households seeking comfort-led, everyday illumination.







Commenting on the launch, C Arun Kumar, Head of Consumer Business, Signify Greater India said, “At Signify, we design every product around how people actually experience light in their daily livesWith Philips FocusGlow, we’re bringing together accurate colour rendering and meaningful eye comfort, so that whether someone is reading, studying or working at their desk, the light around them supports their eyes instead of straining them.”







True colour, where it matters most



FocusGlow’s CRI >90 (Colour Rendering Index) keeps colours looking natural with less strain on the eyes a real advantage for reading, studying and any close-up work where getting eye comfort actually matters.







Comfort built for long hours



The lamp runs on Signify’s EyeComfort Technology, engineered to reduce flicker during extended useThat makes it a practical pick for students, professionals and households looking to cut down on visual fatigue over long stretches of near work.







The Philips FocusGlow range is available in a 12W LED Lamp, 25 & 30W Batten & two desk lamps (Skyy & Orbit), sized for general home and study lightingWith the launch of the Philips FocusGlow 12W LED Lamp, Signify reinforces its commitment to designing lighting solutions that prioritise everyday wellness, supporting consumers in creating healthier, more comfortable spaces for reading, studying and work at home.







About Signify



Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumersWe proudly bring to market the world’s best lighting brands, from Signify, Philips, Philips Hue, Signify Interact, Philips Dynalite, Color Kinetics and many moreOur advanced products, connected systems and services unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better worldIn 2025, we had sales of EUR 5.8 billion, approximately 27,000 employees, and a presence in over 70 marketsWe are in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and hold the EcoVadis Platinum rating. News and updates from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on LinkedIn and InstagramInformation for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.