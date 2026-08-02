SPR India Launches District 12, Redefining Office Ownership for Chennai’s Businesses in an Emerging Commercial Hub





Integrated business destination within SPR City supports the Tamil Nadu Government's "Perambur 2.0" initiative, empowering MSMEs, startups and professionals with premium office ownership

The launch, inaugurated by Chief Guest Thiru A.MVikram Raja, State President, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Peramaippu, witnessed an overwhelming response from leading industrialists, entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders and Chennai's MSME community



SPR India recently announced the launch of District 12, a smart office space development within the 63-acre SPR City, offering MSMEs, startups, entrepreneurs, professionals and growing businesses the opportunity to own premium office spaces in one of Chennai's fastest-emerging commercial destinationsSupporting the Tamil Nadu Government's "Perambur 2.0" initiative, District 12 is set to accelerate Perambur's transformation into a vibrant commercial, business and investment hub.



MrHitesh Kawad, Managing Director and MrNavin Ranka, Director, felicitating Chief Guest MrShelvi KDhamodar, Advocate, at the District 12 launch event at SPR City



In support of the Tamil Nadu Government's "Perambur 2.0" initiative, District 12 was officially launched in the presence of Thiru A.MVikram Raja, State President, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Peramaippu, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, along with leading industrialists, entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders.



The launch witnessed an overwhelming response from Chennai's MSMEs, startups, IT/ITES companies, entrepreneurs, professionals, investors and business owners, reflecting the strong demand for professionally managed office ownership within an integrated commercial ecosystem.



Built around the compelling proposition, "Why Rent When You Can Own Your Office Space?", District 12 offers flexible office spaces ranging from 120 sqftto 3,000 sqft., enabling businesses to choose spaces that match their current requirements while providing room for future expansionThe development features premium commercial infrastructure, including a fully equipped business centre, exclusive clubhouse, modern elevators and escalators, 100% power backup, CCTV-enabled security systems, 24×7 security, concierge services, professionally maintained common areas and ample parking.



Businesses at District 12 also benefit from the integrated SPR City ecosystem, comprising the Market of India, shopping mall, restaurants, food courts, an eight-screen multiplex, entertainment zones, premium residences, Kauvery Hospital, The Shri Ram Universal School and other lifestyle amenities, creating a complete live-work-business destination that supports business growth while offering unmatched convenience.



Strategically located in Perambur, District 12 enjoys excellent connectivity, with the Perambur Bus Terminus just 500 metres away, Perambur Railway Station within 1 km and the proposed Perambur Metro Station only 800 metres awayChennai Central Railway Station, the High Court and the Secretariat are also easily accessible.



District 12



Sharing SPR Group's vision for the project, MrHitesh Kawad, Managing Director, SPR Group, said, "District 12 reflects SPR's vision of creating future-ready commercial infrastructure that empowers businesses to own, grow and thriveAs Perambur continues to evolve into a vibrant commercial hub, the launch of District 12 marks another significant milestone in the growth of SPR City while reinforcing Perambur's emergence as one of Chennai's most promising commercial and investment destinationsWe are proud to offer entrepreneurs, MSMEs and professionals a premium business address within an integrated ecosystem designed for long-term growth and success.”



Highlighting the commercial value proposition of District 12, MrShashie Kumar, CEO, SPR Commercial, said, "District 12 is designed to offer businesses much more than premium office spacesIt enables entrepreneurs, MSMEs and professionals to convert recurring rental expenses into long-term asset ownership while operating from a professionally managed commercial environment designed for growth, collaboration and enterpriseAs part of the integrated SPR City ecosystem and the Market of India, businesses also benefit from greater visibility, wider customer reach, valuable networking opportunities and a vibrant business environment, making office ownership a smart investment for long-term success.”



Commenting on Perambur's growing prominence as a business destination, MrNavin Ranka, Director, SPR Group, said, "Perambur is fast emerging as one of Chennai's most promising commercial destinations, driven by strong infrastructure and excellent connectivityDistrict 12 is designed to meet the evolving needs of startups, MSMEs, professionals and enterprises seeking a premium business address in a high-growth location.”



The launch also featured an insightful panel discussion on "Perambur 2.0," moderated by noted journalist and television anchor Avudaiappan SThe panel featured MrHitesh Kawad, Managing Director, SPR Group, MrRahul Rajamuthiah, Business Head, Market of India, DrSam Paul, Paulsons Group (TONI&GUY), and advocate and renowned astrologer Shelvi KDamotherThe discussion explored Perambur's rapid transformation into one of Chennai's fastest-growing commercial corridors, driven by infrastructure development, enhanced connectivity, employment generation and the growing demand for organised commercial spaces.



Former Indian cricketer and commentator Anirudha Srikkanth and actor Samyuktha also visited District 12, interacting with the SPR team and exploring the project's smart office formats, premium amenities and investment potential.









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