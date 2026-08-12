World Animal Protection Appeals to Chief Minister of Rajasthan to End Elephant Rides on Occasion of World Elephant Day



Launched on August 12, 2012, World Elephant Day is an international annual event dedicated to the preservation and protection of the world’s elephantsThe initiative brings together conservation organisations and citizens from all backgrounds to voice support for better protection measures and to combat illegal poaching, habitat loss, and the mistreatment of elephants in captivityOn the occasion of World Elephant Day, World Animal Protection has appealed to the Government of Rajasthan to end elephant rides in Amer Fort in Jaipur by writing to the Chief Minister Of RajasthanWorld Animal Protection seeks a phased out but permanent cessation of elephant rides at the historic Amer Fort in JaipurThis campaign highlights the severe physical and psychological trauma inflicted on these endangered animalsIt proposes a swift transition toward a sustainable, cruelty free model of Indian heritage tourism that highlights the historical and cultural artifacts of Rajasthan, excluding elephant rides in Jaipur that abuse people and endangers safety of humansOn this occasion, more than seventy five individuals expressed their opposition to elephant rides in Amer Fort and raised their voice for keeping elephants free in the wild.

















Citizens raising awareness on wild elephants and captive Amer Fort elephants in Jaipur at Patrika Gate Photograph: Shubhobroto Ghosh







Amer Fort remains one of India’s most iconic tourist destinationsYet, its global reputation faces significant risks due to the practice of using captive elephants for daily tourist entertainmentDecades of scientific research, veterinary assessments, and investigative wildlife reports reveal a grim realityThe elephants suffer from chronic foot infections, painful arthritis, and severe psychological distressThese conditions stem directly from walking on hard concrete surfaces under scorching heat while carrying heavy iron howdahs and multiple tourists.







The welfare issues inherent in the Amer Fort elephant rides are systemic and deep rootedCaptive elephants are wild animals by natureThey undergo a brutal training process known as ‘the crush’ to break their spirit and make them submissive to human commandsAt Amer Fort, many elephants are forced to work despite advanced age and serious medical ailmentsInvestigative audits have consistently found that a vast majority of these elephants suffer from compromised vision, permanent limb deformities, and severe nutritional deficiencies from poor diets.







Furthermore, the public safety risks associated with this practice are escalating rapidlyElephants are highly intelligent, social, and emotional animalsWhen subjected to prolonged stress, isolation, and physical abuse, they can experience sudden bouts of psychosis, that results them in running amokOver the years, multiple incidents at Amer Fort have seen stressed elephants turn aggressive, endangering international tourists, handlers, and local peopleIn an era where global travellers actively seek responsible tourism experiences, the continuation of animal exploitation severely damages Jaipur’s tourism brandAn elephant named Chanchal was painted pink by the Russian artist Julia Buruleva for a photoshoot in 2025 and this elephant died earlier this year.







World Animal Protection is not merely demanding an end to the rides but presenting a viable solutionUnder the phase out plan there lies a new framework whereby tourists can observe elephants in a natural sanctuary settingThis model promotes educational tourism, allowing visitors to watch elephants walk, bathe, forage, and socialise safely from a respectful distance.







Crucially, this proposed transition protects local livelihoodsThe plan will propose that the current elephant handlers, known as mahouts, receive specialized training to transition into sanctuary guides, educational instructors, and caretakersFinancial models demonstrate that global tourists are willing to pay a premium for ethical wildlife encountersThis shift will secure stable, long term revenue for local communities while elevating Jaipur as a global pioneer in sustainable heritage tourism.







“As the international community celebrates World Elephant Day 2026, the eyes of the world are on RajasthanProgressive travel agencies worldwide are removing elephant rides from their itinerariesGlobal travel platforms are refusing to promote venues that exploit captive wildlifeThirty companies have undertaken the wildlife friendly pledge of World Animal Protection in India to not offer elephant rides in their itinerariesWorld Animal Protection urges the Chief Minister of Rajasthan to act decisively and end elephant rides in Amer Fort and retire the elephantsEnding the Amer Fort elephant rides will honour India’s wildlife protection laws and secure a humane future for these gentle giants which are India’s National Heritage Animal,” says Gajender Kumar Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection in India.







For more information, please contact:



Gajender Kumar Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection in India



Email: [email protected]



Phone Number : 9313333283