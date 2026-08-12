As part of a food safety drive, Karnataka officials inspected Zomato’s Sakalawara warehouse in Bengaluru on Wednesday.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/zomato-warehouse-under-scanner-after-zepto-action-karnataka-food-safety-dept-conducts-inspection-in-bengaluru-8499546/ Copy









Zomato warehouse under scanner after Zepto action, Karnataka food safety dept conducts inspection in Bengaluru | Image: X





Zomato Warehouse Under Scanner After Zepto Action: A day after taking strict action against quick-commerce firm Zepto in Bengaluru over alleged unhygienic conditions and safety violations, the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department on Wednesday inspected Zomato’s warehouse in the Silicon CityFood safety officials reached the Hyperpure facility located on Bannerghatta Road and initiated the inspection process for the food items.

It is worth noting that Karnataka’s food safety department is on full action, conducting raids and actions on food delivery platforms and big hotels and other food outlets.

Zepto Warehouse Sealed

On Tuesday, officials of Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department sealed Zepto’s warehouse in Bengaluru following an inspectionDuring the inspection process, the officials found organic trash, discarded wrappers and accrued filth on the floorThe officials termed the condition of the warehouse as “extremely unhygienic”.

Not only that the health department also found violations of rules, including ‘non-compliant labelling, misbranding and unhygienic food handling’.

“During the inspection, various food safety violations were observed, including non-compliant labelling, misbranding, unhygienic food handling and storage conditions, and other violations of FSSAI requirements,” the department said.

Notice Sent To Zepto

Apart from sealing the facility, the state’s health department sent a notice to ZeptoIt also recommended that a case should be file against the warehouse operators.

What Did Zepto Say?

Zepto, in a statement, stated that it was cooperating with the authorities.

“Routine food safety inspections are conducted by authorities across the country as part of their regular oversightWe have fully cooperated with the authorities during the inspection, taken note of the observations and suggestions shared, and are taking the necessary steps to address themWe remain committed to continuously strengthening our processes and maintaining high standards of food safety and hygiene,” a Zepto spokesperson said.

Bengaluru’s Top Hotels Under Radar

Earlier this week, officials of the food safety department found unhygienic conditions in some of Bengaluru’s top hotelsOn Monday, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration officials conducted an inspection at a Blinkit facility and suspended its license.