The MPs of the Opposition parties have been continuously creating ruckus demanding a discussion in the House on the alleged theft of offerings from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and an answer from Home Minister Shah on the police action against the protesting students





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Amit Shah breaks silence on Opposition’s ruckus in Parliament on students’ protest: ‘Ready to listen to everyone and respond to every point’ (File)





Home Minister Amit Shah dared the Opposition to let the discussion take place in Parliament on the students issue and assured that he will give a detailed statement after the debate and accused them to running away from the same.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will end on August 13In such a situation, a day before, on Wednesday, important issues are likely to be discussed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya SabhaThe proceedings of the second day of the fourth week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament were as uproarious as the last three weeks and for the 17 consecutive working day, the Question Hour and Zero Hour could not be conducted in the HouseThe MPs of the Opposition parties have been continuously creating ruckus demanding a discussion in the House on the alleged theft of offerings from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and an answer from Home Minister Shah on the police action against the protesting students, due to which no work has been done in both the Houses so far.

Amid the ongoing deadlock in Parliament over the student issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday issued a direct challenge to the Opposition, stating that the government is fully prepared for discussionHe said that the Opposition should submit a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker demanding a discussion, and the government is ready to begin the discussion that dayAmit Shah said that the discussion could begin at 3 pm and, if necessary, the House could be run late into the nightHe clarified that he is ready to address all issues during the discussion.

“First of all, terms like ‘laapata’, ‘bhaag gaye’ are the kind of language increasingly being heard in India’s public and parliamentary lifeI have been coming to Parliament regularly since the session began; I sit in my chamber, but since the Opposition is not allowing Parliament to function—in either House—what is one supposed to do? As for the discussion, Kiren Rijiju, our Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, has made it very clear that the government is ready for a full discussion regarding the NEET protests.”

“We asked for a time to be fixed and for the Opposition to be readyThat was their initial demand, and we agreed to itI, too, have stated that I am ready to answer any question in Parliament, yet they simply do not want the discussion to take placeNow, let the public decide who is running awayLet them submit a letter to the Speaker by 3:00 PM todayWe are ready for a discussion on all aspects from 3:00 PM today until 3:00 PM tomorrowI will sit in the House; I will listen to everyone and respond to every pointThe government has nothing to hideI will even discuss why they did not want the discussion to happenThe NDA government—under Modi ji’s leadership is ready to discuss anything; they just need to let Parliament function…”