CJP’s Saurav Das accuses YouTubers, media channels of privacy invasion after house entry, says ‘Grave security threat’

Saurav Das, who was among the key figures in the recent Delhi Jantar Mantar protest, said in a series of X posts that the incident posed a “grave security threat” to his family.





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Saurav Das took to social media platform X criticising the lapse in security as people entered his homeANI





Saurav Das, spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Wednesday accused a group of YouTubers and media channels of trespassing into his home, claiming that “15–20 people broke in” and invaded his privacy.

Calling it a ‘grave security threat’ to his family, he wrote on X, “#SOS: Certain YouTubers and media channels have broken into my house and are showing the visuals from insideIt’s not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my familyIf anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this, these YouTubers and their troll handlers who are coordinating this will be directly responsible! @DelhiPolice.”



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#SOS: Certain YouTubers and media channels have broken into my house and are showing the visuals from insideIt’s not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family. If anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this,… — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 5, 2026

In another post he wrote, “Some have been camping outside since last nightThese videos have now activated goons, a grave security threat for everyone living in the houseI am currently in Maharashtra for CJP’s two-day meeting.”

Abhijeet Dipke backs Jharkhand protest

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday declared support for protesting students in Jharkhand, stating that the youth movement will operate as a “pressure group” to demand institutional accountability.

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Talking to reporters ahead of the CJP’s meeting in his hometown, Dipke said the CJP members will travel to Jharkhand to back job aspirants, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi since July 29.

“People have lost faith in the judiciary, politics, media and the Election CommissionOur agitation received nationwide supportAs the agitation grew, the support was not merely limited to education issues; it was also about these institutionsHence, to bring accountability in these institutions, there is a need for a public pressure group,” Dipke said.

A large number of job aspirants have been staging a protest in Ranchi, demanding that the alleged irregularities in the JPSC and other recruitment examinations be investigated by an independent panel of retired HC judges from outside Jharkhand.