Delhi Metro services to begin early on October 18 to assist marathon runners

Services of the Delhi Metro will be affected on Sunday (October 18) in a bid to help the marathon runners of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026.





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Delhi Metro will operate earlier than usual on some routesRepresentational Image





Delhi Metro train services will begin at 3.30 am from terminal stations on four lines on Sunday, October 18, to facilitate participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026, scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) saidAccording to a press release issued by DMRC, the early services will be available on the Red, Yellow, Blue and Violet lines.

The Red Line will operate from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, while the Yellow Line will run from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre GurugramThe Blue Line will operate from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali, while the Violet Line will run from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh).

Also Read | DMRC changes timings of 45 Delhi Metro stations ahead of CJP protests

On Sunday, services on these lines will operate at intervals of 15 minutes from 3.30 am to 4.15 am and at intervals of 20 minutes from 4.15 am to 6 amFrom 6 am until the close of revenue services, trains will operate according to the regular Sunday timetableMetro services on all other lines will commence according to their regular Sunday timetable.

For the convenience and guidance of participants, the marathon organisers will deploy volunteers at specific Metro stations, including JLN Stadium, Jor Bagh, Janpath and JangpuraDMRC said the event organiser is sponsoring the cost of travel to and from the event venue for participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026The corporation has provided the required number of QR tickets according to the applicable Metro fare.

Runners will be able to travel to and from the venue free of cost by MetroThey have been advised to collect wristbands with special QR codes along with their bibs from the organisersFor more information about the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026, participants can visit the event’s official website.

No trains cancelled during protest

The Delhi Metro has claimed that there was no curtailment or cancellation of train services on October 10, when multiple stations were shut and trains were stopped as preventive measure in view of the protests called by the Opposition and the Cockroach Janata Party.

Also Read | ‘Can’t put a complete ban on Delhi Metro, trains’: SC asks authorities to regulate movement ahead of CJP protests

There was zero reduction in the total volume of metro operations, and no reduction in the number of train trips, the DMRC said in its reply to the Supreme CourtThe entire metro network comprises 303 stationsOnly 57 out of 303 stations were closed for entry and exit purposes, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

Trains were inducted strictly as per the standard Saturday schedule, with 271 trains inducted into service on 10th OctoberA full complement of 4,157 train trips were run on 10.10.2026 as per the schedule across the network.