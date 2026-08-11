Jharkhand Bandh: Ranchi police on High Alert as BJP calls for shutdown; over 3000 security personnel deployed, control room activated

In view of this, additional security forces have been deployed from Jaipal Singh Stadium to the AssemblyThe police aim to ensure that traffic remains normal during the shutdown and that the functioning of government and private establishments is not disrupted.





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Jharkhand paper leak agitation





New Delhi: Owing to the shutdown called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in protest against the lathi-charge on students, the Hemant Soren government has put the Ranchi police on high alertThe authorities have tightened the security arrangements across the capital to deal with any untoward situation during the shutdown.

Police are maintaining special surveillance in sensitive areas.

According to the reports, the Ranchi Police is also keeping a close watch on students present at Jaipal Singh StadiumPolice fear that the student agitation could lead to a deterioration of the situation anywhere in the city during the shutdownIn view of this, additional security forces have been deployed from Jaipal Singh Stadium to the AssemblyThe police aim to ensure that traffic remains normal during the shutdown and that the functioning of government and private establishments is not disrupted.

Here are some of the key details:

Police personnel have been instructed to remain on alert.

Additional forces have been deployed at major intersections, sensitive locations, and places where protests are likely to take place.

Police forces have been kept ready to take immediate action if reports of crowds gathering or protests emerge at any location.

The Ranchi Police’s surveillance system has also been strengthened.

The entire city will be monitored from the City Control Room.

In addition, drones will be used to keep an eye on sensitive areas and crowded locations.

Police officials have been instructed to continuously review the situation and immediately reach the spot upon receiving any information.

In view of the bandh, around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed across Ranchi.

Apart from the district police, additional forces will also be deployed as required.

Action Against Those Disturbing Peace

According to the reports, the police personnel have been deployed in such a way that forces can reach different parts of the city immediately in case of any emergencyRanchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan is personally monitoring the entire security arrangement.

The authorities are maintaining constant coordination with officials and closely monitoring the strategy to ensure law and order during the bandhThe police administration has made it clear that anyone attempting to disturb peace and public order will face action as per the law.