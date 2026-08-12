Mid-air scare: IndiGo flight’s engine fails moments before landing in Chennai, was carrying 224 passengers





A full emergency was declared at Chennai airport late Tuesday night after an IndiGo flight from Kolkata suffered a left-engine failure moments before landingIndiGo flight 6E-723 was carrying 224 people when the incident occurred on August 11The flight was scheduled to land in Chennai at around 11.30 pm.

According to Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials, the pilot detected a failure in the aircraft’s left engine while preparing for landingThe pilot immediately informed air traffic control, following which airport authorities activated emergency procedures to ensure a safe landing.

The aircraft landed safely on Runway 25 at 11.37 pm, with all 224 people on boardThe full emergency declared at the airport was called off at 11.47 pm.

Airport authorities said normal operations continued after the incident and there was no disruption to other airport activities.





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