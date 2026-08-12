FSSAI has also allowed manufacturers to use tin and glass containers for packing pan masalaThese have been listed separately as permitted packaging materials.





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Pan Masala packets to change? FSSAI brings new packaging rules; Plastic, PVC, aluminum foil BANNED; Here’s what changes now (Image: File)





The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has brought in new rules for the packaging of pan masalaUnder the new norms, manufacturers cannot use plastic, aluminium foil or metallised layers to pack the productThe new rules were notified on August 10 through the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026The changes have been published in the Gazette of India and are effective from the date of publication.

The amendment updates the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018Pan masala has now been added to Schedule 4, which lists the packaging materials that can be used for different food products.

According to the new rules, pan masala can be packed using paper, paperboard, cellulose and other materials made from natural sourcesHowever, these materials must not contain any plasticThe packaging cannot have materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester or polyvinyl chloride (PVC)Other synthetic polymers, copolymers and plastic-based laminates are also not allowed.

The rules also cover packaging that may appear to be made of paper but contains other materials insidePaper or naturally derived packaging used for pan masala must not have aluminium foil or metallised layersThis means a paper packet with a hidden plastic or metallic layer inside will also not qualify under the new requirements.

FSSAI has also allowed manufacturers to use tin and glass containers for packing pan masalaThese have been listed separately as permitted packaging materials.

The new requirements were finalised after FSSAI completed the consultation process on the proposed changesThe rules came into effect as soon as they were published in the Official Gazette.

FSSAI Steps Up Food Safety Checks Across India

The new pan masala packaging rules come at a time when FSSAI is increasing checks on food businesses across the country.

The food regulator has recently issued notices to 14 direct-to-consumer (D2C) food brands over claims that their branding and health-related statements could mislead consumersDespite the notices, some of these products were still available on quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart.

Blinkit has also received several notices from the regulator following complaints about spoiled and unhygienic foodIn one case, a customer reportedly became ill after eating curd ordered through the platform.

Food safety authorities in different states have also taken action against quick-commerce companiesIn June 2025, Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration suspended the food licence of a Zepto dark store in Dharavi after an inspection found spoiled food, fungal growth and problems with cold storageThe licence was later restored after another inspection.

Blinkit facilities have also faced enforcement actionA dark store in Pune was closed for operating without a valid food licenceMore recently, on August 7, a Blinkit store in Malad West, Mumbai, had its licence suspended after inspectors found cockroaches near stored food items, expired products and inadequate cold-storage conditions.

The Mumbai FDA has also stepped up inspections of food establishmentsFrom May to July this year, officials checked more than 3,100 hotels, restaurants and other food businessesHundreds of improvement notices were issued, while 165 licences were suspended over safety-related violations.

The regulator’s action has not been limited to smaller businessesFSSAI has also issued notices to major companies, including KFC, Flipkart and Nestle India, following complaints shared on social media about possible food contamination.