After Babar Azam disappointment, THIS star Pakistan cricketer becomes first after 49 years to…

Babar Azam was dismissed for 88 but Pakistan managed to take a 43-run lead over West Indies on Day 3 of second Test at Port-of-Spain.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/after-babar-azam-disappointment-this-star-pakistan-cricketer-abdullah-shafique-becomes-first-after-49-years-to-score-150-plus-in-west-indies-8493578/ Copy









Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique (right) after scoring a century against West Indies in the second Test(Source: X)





West Indies vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test: Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s 1317-day long wait for an elusive 10th Test century continued, but no3 batter Abdullah Shafique made a sensational comeback to the side after Day 3 of 2nd Test vs West Indies at Port-of Spain on TuesdayShafique remained unbeaten on 160 off 323 balls with 3 sixes and 15 fours to eke out a 43-run lead and then reduced the home side to 103 for 6 by stumps.

Shafique in the process became the first Pakistan batter since 1977 to score over 150 runs in a Test match against West Indies in the CaribbeanThe Pakistan batter only got a chance to play in the second Test with former skipper Shan Masood fracturing his finger in the first Test and batter Abdullah Fazal also suffering a back injury.

In 24 Tests till date, Shafique has scored 1610 runs at an average of 37.44 with 5 hundreds and 6 fifties and a best of 201 against Sri LankaShafique became only the fifth Pakistan batter to surpass 150 in Tests in West Indies and first to achieve this feat since Majid Khan scored 167 in Guyana in 1977.

Resilience, patience, and absolute masterclass! 160 runs* (323 balls)

15 fours, 3 sixes

Highest score by a Pakistani batter in WI since 1977 A crucial knock that puts Pakistan in commandTake a bow, Abdullah Shafique! ✨#WTC27 pic.twitter.com/kFTG4wA2zq — CricNetworks (@cricnetworks) August 5, 2026

Highest individual Test scores by Pakistan batters against West Indies in WI

Name Score Hanif Mohammad (1958) 337 Wazir Mohammad (1958) 189 Majid Khan (1977) 167 Abdullah Shafique (2026) 160* Saeed Ahmed (1958) 150

After Shafique’s brilliant knock, West Indies left-arm spinner kept the home side in the hunt by claiming three wickets in four balls to snare career-best figures of 6/112 at homeWest Indies had won the first Test by 90 runs in Tarouba last week.

Pakistan are looking to break run of eight successive losses in away Test matchesOff-spinner Sajid Khan picked up four wickets in the second innings as the home team lead by only 60 runs with 4 wickets remaining.

The absence of Brandon King due to a back complaint didn’t help the West Indies either“Following initial medical assessments, Brandon King is experiencing lower back muscle spasms,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

“He is currently being monitored and evaluated by the team’s medical staffAs a precaution, the batter will not return to the field for the remainder of today’s play,” the statement added.

West Indies bowling coach Ravi Rampaul believes his side are capable of taking a sizeable lead and giving a fighting target to Pakistan in the final innings“At this stage though, and given the way the pitch is playing, if we can somehow push the lead to 150 we would have a chance,” Rampaul said.