‘He is very passionate about what he believes’, Mohammed Shami shuts criticism on Virat Kohli’s spiritual beliefs and visits to Vrindavan

Virat and Anushka made their most recent visit to Vrindavan after the conclusion of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, which the former India captain won for the second time in a row with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru





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File photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from the IPL 2026 final(Credits: X)





Virat Kohli’s private life and what he does off the field has always been a matter of interest for the media and his fans alikeThis is often the price that cricketers have to pay once they reach the highest level and for someone like Kohli, plenty of attention, even if unnecessary, is part and parcel of the profession.

During his initial days, Virat Kohli used to face criticism for his affairs and party life and now, despite being the father of two kids, it has not stoppedThe most prominent of them all are his frequent visits to spiritual figure Shri Premanand Maharaj at Vrindavan along with his wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat and Anushka made their most recent visit to Vrindavan after the conclusion of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, which the former India captain won for the second time in a row with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

While a lot of his fans appreciate Kohli for his belief and faith, there is a sect that throws plenty of criticism on social mediaThe star batter himself has never said anything about it but his ex India teammate Mohammed Shami has come forward to defend his former captain.

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During a recent interview with Times Now, Mohammed Shami was asked to reflect on this matter and he said that it isn’t something that has happened suddenlyShami feels that Kohli is passionate about his beliefs and that he has a proper system to do so.

“It’s a good thingThis isn’t something that has happened suddenlyHe is very passionate, is particular about what he believes in and makes time for it, with a proper system,” Shami told Times Now.

Shami, whose last appearance in India colours came in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 finale in Dubai, further claimed that no one has the right to point fingers or raise questions at Premanand Maharaj and openly said that people should prioritize what they believe in.

“As far as Maharaj is concerned, I don’t think anyone needs to point fingers or raise objectionsIf you believe in something, you should give it priority too,” Mohammed Shami added.

There is also this talk about Anushka Sharma influencing Virat Kohli to visit Vrindavan and Shami believes that even if Anushka has done so, nobody should have any problem with it“If they are a couple and even if she has done it, what problem does anyone have? I don’t understand,” Shami concluded.

When will Virat Kohli play next for India?

Virat Kohli will return to action for India on September 27 when the Men in Blue hosts West Indies for the first of a three-match ODI series.