WATCH: Hasan Mahmud’s six-wicket haul bundles out Australia for record low on Day 1 at Darwin

Australia were bundled out for 198 on Day 1 of 1st Test vs Bangladesh with Hasan Mahmud claiming six wickets on Thursday.





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Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud celebrates a six-wicket haul on Day 1 of 1st Test vs Australia in Darwin(Source: X)





Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 1st Test: Pat Cummins had a rude awakening on his return to international cricket as Australia were bundled out for just 198 on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on ThursdayPacer Hasan Mahmud derailed the Aussie innings with a brilliant spell of 6 for 55 – his best-ever figures in Test cricket in 14 games.

Australian total of 198 was their lowest-ever total record against Bangladesh in Test cricket, surpassing 217 they posted against them at MirpurMahmud became only the third bowler from his country after legends like Shakib al Hasan and Mohammed Rafique to claim Test five-wicket haul against Australia and the first one to do it down under.

The 26-year-old completed his third five-wicket haul by dismissing former Australia captain Steve Smith, who top-scored with 71 off 109 balls with 1 six and 7 foursSmith attempted a hoick across the line in the final session off Mahmud, only to sky a catch to Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das.

WATCH Hasan Mahmud dismiss Steve Smith on Day 1 of 1st Test at Darwin HERE…

Hasan Mahmud sent Steve Smith packing for his fifth wicket and then quickly made it six ✨#MilestoneMoment | @NrmaInsurance | #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/gltfKZSlMl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 13, 2026

Hasan’s figures have surpassed Rafique’s 5/62 at Fatullah in 2006 for the best figures by a Bangladeshi bowler against Australia, condemning a struggling line-up, facing so many questions to their lowest Test score against Bangladesh since 217 at Mirpur back in 2017.

In 15 Tests, Hasan now has three five-wicket hauls – the second-most by a Bangladesh pacer in Tests –with only Shahadat Hossain (four in 38 Tests) at the topWith five-wicket hauls in India, Pakistan and now against Australia, Hasan has made a name for himself as a force to be reckoned with in away conditions.

Australia just could not keep going after a 45-run opening stand between Travis Head (22) and Jake Weatherald (23) for the first wicket, slipping to 74 for 4 in the first sessionSteve Smith (71 in 109 balls, with seven fours and a six) did try to boost the innings but failed to prop up the lower-middle-order.

Taskin also became the sixth bowler to reach 300 international wickets in Bangladesh history, with a spell of 2 for 55Now he has exactly 300 wickets in 204 matches, with 13 four-wicket hauls, three five-wicket hauls and an average of above 28.

Shakib al Hasan (712), Mashrafe Mortaza (389), Mustafizur Rahman (384), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (369) and Taijul Islam (302) stand above Taskin in Bangladesh’s all-time bowling chartsBangladesh went into stumps at 96 for 1 in 24 overs, trailing by 102 runs with opener Tanzid Hasan batting on 32 off 67 balls with 4 fours and Mominul Haque unbeaten on 35 off 49 balls with 6 fours.

Mitchell Starc dismissed Shadman Islam for 20 off 30 balls for the only wicket to fall in Bangladesh inningsWith the wicket, Starc created a new world record by becoming the left-arm bowler with most wickets in Test history.

The Delhi Capitals pacer now has 434 wickets in 106 Tests, surpassing former Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Rangana Herath’s haul of 433 wicketsStarc has also drawn level with Kapil Dev’s haul of wickets in Test cricket.