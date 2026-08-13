Air India takes big step after Phuket-Delhi flight episode, decides to screen all pilots for drug abuse
Revolutionary taking place
Air India takes big step after Phuket-Delhi flight episode, decides to screen all pilots for drug abuse
Addressing recent student demonstrations over issues like the NEET paper leak, Bhagwat noted that young people participating in protests or…
The flight from Phuket to Delhi, which encountered sudden turbulence, actually reached minus-1G for a total of 10 secondsThis…
The Centre informed the Supreme Court that a DGHS-led expert committee has been constituted to audit the NEET-PG admission system…