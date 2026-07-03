Fire-boltt Enters India's Smartphone Market with its New Brand boltt in Partnership with Flipkart

After building one of India’s largest connected consumer ecosystems with more than 4 crore users, Fire-Boltt recently announced its entry into the smartphone category with the launch of boltt, a new Made-in-India smartphone brand that will be available on Flipkart and other channels of distribution.

boltt x Flipkart



The move marks a significant milestone in Fire-Boltt’s evolution from a wearables leader into a broader consumer technology company. Drawing on years of consumer insights and category expertise, the brand is now bringing its consumer-first approach into smartphones, a category that sits at the center of everyday digital experiences. Manufactured in India and designed for Indian consumers, boltt reflects Fire-Boltt’s commitment to local manufacturing while combining its deep understanding of the market with Flipkart’s extensive reach to bring its smartphone portfolio to consumers across the country.



The upcoming boltt smartphone portfolio will span both 4G and 5G affordable devices across the Evo and Ace series, built around the principles of reliability, innovation, and accessibility. Designed for the realities of modern India, the portfolio is intended to address the evolving expectations of users through thoughtful design, dependable performance, and features that deliver everyday value.



Speaking on the announcement, Arnav Kishore, Founder & CEO, boltt, said, “Over the years, millions of consumers have welcomed Fire-Boltt into their daily lives, helping us build one of India’s largest connected consumer ecosystems. boltt is the next chapter in that journey. Smartphones sit at the heart of how people connect, create, learn, and aspire today, and we believe there is a significant opportunity for a homegrown brand that truly understands Indian consumers. With boltt, we are bringing together our consumer insights, technology expertise, and commitment to India to create smartphone experiences that are designed for the country and built for its future.”



Commenting on this, Mukund Kedia, Senior Director, Flipkart said, ‘‘Flipkart is deeply committed to make premium smartphone experiences accessible to every consumer across metros and non-metros. With Flipkart’s large distribution scale and reach, coupled with boltt’s portfolio of 4G and 5G devices designed for everyday realities, consumers across the country can now enjoy smartphones that combine durability, performance, and innovation. “



With deep penetration across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, a robust logistics network, and a strong track record in driving smartphone adoption, Flipkart will play a pivotal role in supporting boltt’s nationwide rollout. Further details regarding the boltt smartphone portfolio will be announced in the coming weeks.

About boltt

boltt is a homegrown smartphone brand from the house of Fire-boltt, built on the trust of over 4 crore users. Created for India’s evolving digital lifestyle, the brand brings together deep consumer insight and a consumer-first approach to design and innovation. boltt is focused on delivering dependable, relevant smartphone experiences tailored for modern India.



About Fire-Boltt

Fire-boltt is India’s No. 1 smartwatch brand and one of the country’s leading homegrown consumer technology companies. With a growing ecosystem of connected devices and more than 4 crore users, Fire-boltt is committed to creating innovative technology products that are accessible, relevant, and designed for Indian consumers.