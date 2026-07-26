The Times of Bengal

Mayank Yadav gets a wicket off first ball against Zimbabwe in series concluding 3rd T20I

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India’s young speedster Mayank Yadav, who is making his return to the senior national side after 2 years, took a wicket off the first ball of the 2nd innings during India’s defense of 193 in the serie

Published: July 26, 2026, 6:42 PM IST






Mayank Yadav

File photo of Mayank Yadav a T20I match between India and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCI)


India’s young speedster Mayank Yadav, who is making his return to the senior national side after 2 years, took a wicket off the first ball of the 2nd innings during India’s defense of 193 in the series concluding 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. The Indians claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead yesterday by winning the 2nd T20I to confirm Shreyas Iyer’s maiden series win as India’s new captain.


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