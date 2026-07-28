The Bose Files – Sach Ya Sazish Officially Announced Marking a New Chapter in the Story of Netaji’s Disappearance

Kolkata, July 27, 2026: One of the most anticipated historical films, The Bose Files – Sach Ya Sazish, was officially announced in Kolkata, marking a significant milestone in the journey of a film that had already sparked nationwide curiosity. The announcement came after the makers successfully secured censor clearance following an extensive certification process, paving the way for its nationwide theatrical release.

The announcement brought together filmmaker Rajesh Gupta, acclaimed actor Yatin Karyekar, who portrayed the iconic role of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and actor Rajiv Kumar Aneja, who essayed the role of Mandal. The makers also reflected on the extraordinary journey that had brought the film to the big screen. They revealed that The Bose Files – Sach Ya Sazish had undergone multiple rounds of scrutiny during an extensive certification process before finally receiving censor clearance. Describing the certification as a defining milestone, the team shared that their determination to bring the story to audiences had remained unwavering despite the challenges, ultimately paving the way for its nationwide release.

Directed by Rajesh Gupta, The Bose Files – Sach Ya Sazish was presented as a powerful period drama inspired by the extensively researched works of acclaimed authors Anuj Dhar and Chandrachur Ghose, exploring one of India’s most independent debated historical mysteries—the disappearance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The film followed the journey of Veerali Prasad, a determined young woman, and Anuj Gupta, an investigative journalist who had dedicated over two decades to uncovering the truth behind Netaji’s disappearance. Through classified documents, forgotten testimonies, eyewitness accounts and hidden records, the narrative revisited one of India’s most enduring historical mysteries, challenging long-held assumptions while paying tribute to the legacy of one of the nation’s greatest freedom fighters.

Addressing the gathering, director Rajesh Gupta said, “This film was never just about revisiting history. It was about asking questions that generations had continued to ask and presenting a story that encouraged audiences to think, reflect and explore. Reaching this stage after overcoming every obstacle made this moment incredibly meaningful for all of us.”

Having overcome every hurdle on its journey to the big screen, The Bose Files – Sach Ya Sazish had already established itself as far more than just another historical drama. As the countdown to its nationwide theatrical release on 30th July 2026 began, the film stood ready to reopen one of India’s most enduring historical debates, inviting audiences to revisit the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose through a narrative shaped by years of research, conviction and fearless storytelling.

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