‘If you can’t, we will’: SC raps Centre over packaged food labels, warns of passing directions if FSSAI fails


The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Centre and FSSAI over the delay in deciding on warning labels for packaged foods containing high levels of sugar, salt and saturated fatIt warned that fur

Published: August 13, 2026, 3:21 PM IST






'If you can't, we will': SC raps Centre over packaged food labels, warns of passing directions if FSSAI fails

Supreme CourtPTI


The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Centre and FSSAI over the delay in deciding on warning labels for packaged foods containing high levels of sugar, salt and saturated fatIt warned that further directions could follow if the government failed to take action.

This is a developing story.



Source link

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *