‘If you can’t, we will’: SC raps Centre over packaged food labels, warns of passing directions if FSSAI fails

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Centre and FSSAI over the delay in deciding on warning labels for packaged foods containing high levels of sugar, salt and saturated fatIt warned that fur





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/supreme-court-raps-centre-over-packaged-food-labels-says-it-will-pass-directions-if-fssai-fails-high-levels-of-sugar-salt-saturated-fats-8500703/ Copy









Supreme CourtPTI





The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Centre and FSSAI over the delay in deciding on warning labels for packaged foods containing high levels of sugar, salt and saturated fatIt warned that further directions could follow if the government failed to take action.

This is a developing story.