Laser light disorients pilot, Malaysia Airlines flight approaching Kolkata circles before landing

The pilot reportedly noticed a bright laser beam being directed at the cockpit when the aircraft was around eight nautical miles from the runway.





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Malaysia Airlines flight hovered over Kolkata Airport due to laser lightsRepresentational image





Malaysia Airlines flight MH-184, carrying 159 passengers from Kuala Lumpur, encountered an issue while preparing to land at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport after a laser beam reportedly distracted the pilot, airport sources said.

The flight was scheduled to land at 11.20 pm on Saturday, but when the aircraft was approximately eight nautical miles from the runway, the pilot reportedly noticed a bright laser beam flashing towards the cockpit from the Madhyamgram-Barasat side, the sources said.

The aircraft finally landed safely at around 11.25 pm and all passengers and crew members were reported safe, they said.

The sudden laser flash reportedly affected the pilot’s vision, momentarily disorienting him, owing to which the aircraft could not land at the scheduled time and had to circle in the sky before making another approach.

Following the incident, the airline informed the airport authoritiesThe Kolkata airport authorities also lodged a complaint with the NSCBI Airport Police Station, the sources said.

Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh said the use of laser lights around the airport is prohibited, but such incidents occur occasionally and can potentially affect aircraft operationsHe said the matter has been brought to the notice of police authorities, who are investigating the casePilots have previously complained about laser beams affecting their vision during take-off and landing on earlier occasions as well.

During the 2025 Durga puja festival, laser lights used near the Sreebhumi Sporting Club pandal reportedly caused concern among pilots, following which the laser show was stoppedIntense laser beams can temporarily impair a pilot’s vision, causing distraction and even temporary blindness-like effects, posing a risk during the critical stages of take-off and landing, the sources said.

With inputs from PTI