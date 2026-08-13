Assam Floods: Death toll rises to 103, affected population falls to 87000; IMD predicts widespread rain till August 18

Assam continues to grapple with a severe flood situation, with thousands of people still affected across several districtsWill it rain this week? Read IMD weather forecast.





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In this image posted on Aug12, 2026, People gather on geo-tubes amid embankment repairing as part of Assam Flood Response, in Jorhat(@himantabiswa/X via PTI Photo)





Assam Floods: The flood situation has remained a major concern in Assam, with affected areas continuing to deal with the impact of inundationAuthorities have been monitoring the situation and carrying out relief and rescue measures in affected areasAccording to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin issued on August 12 evening, a total of 86832 people have been affected, with 7 districts affected by the floodA total of 433 villages have been affected.

How many people are still affected by the Assam floods?

The toll climbed to 103 as two more deaths were reported, an official bulletin saidAs per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, two persons lost their lives in the deluge in the last 24 hoursOne person each drowned in floodwaters in Sivasagar and Karbi Anglong districts, it addedWith these fatalities, the total number of deaths in this year’s floods has increased to 103.



According to the authority’s daily flood report, more than 86,800 people remained affected in Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar districtsGolaghat was the worst-hit with over 42,000 people affected, followed by Nagaon (20,000) and Sivasagar (15,000).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday stated that the well-being of our children must never be compromised by a natural calamityHe announced the allocation of Rs 11.3 crore for the restoration of all flood-affected Anganwadi centres across four districtsSarma said the government would ensure their swift restoration and provide children with safe spaces to learn, grow and develop.

The well-being of our children must never be compromised by a natural calamityToday, we provided ₹11.3 crore to restore all flood-affected Anganwadi Centres across four districtsWe will ensure swift restoration & safe spaces for our children to learn and growhttps://t.co/qrA6j1N8C5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 12, 2026

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced Rs 10 crore assistance for flood-struck AssamHe said that the funds will be disbursed from the Chief Minister’s relief fund“Assam’s situation is not good due to floodsThis time West Bengal is trying to help them financiallySo we have decided to give Rs 10 crore from the CM fund to help Assam,” Adhikari said in the Assembly on WednesdayThis comes after the Assam government said that the death toll, as of August 12, has risen to 103.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to declare the state’s recurring flood and river erosion crisis a ‘national problem’A delegation led by Pranjit Das, Chairman of the APCC Relief & Rehabilitation Department, met Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and submitted the memorandum in this regard.

In the memorandum, the Congress said around 40 per cent of Assam’s total land area, or 31.05 lakh hectares, is flood-prone, much higher than the national average of 10.2 per centIt cited heavy siltation in the Brahmaputra and Barak basins, torrential monsoon rains, shallow riverbeds, embankment breaches and climate change impacts as key factors aggravating the situationThe crisis has destroyed the livelihoods of farmers, daily wage labourers and tea garden workers, and displaced countless families, it added.

Will Assam receive widespread rainfall till August 18? Check IMD Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, as well as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, from August 12 to 18“Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 12th-16th August,” IMD stated.

“Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 12th-14th August; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 12th-18th August with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 15th-18th August,” IMD stated.