Big relief for comedian Samay Raina as Supreme Court quashes all FIRs in ‘India’s Got Latent’ show controversy


New Delhi: In a matter of huge relief for comedian Samay Raina, the Supreme Court on Friday quashed all FIRs against the comedian and four others over alleged insensitive jokes about persons with disa






Big relief for comedian Samay Raina as Supreme Court quashes all FIRs in 'India's Got Latent' show controversy


New Delhi: In a matter of huge relief for comedian Samay Raina, the Supreme Court on Friday quashed all FIRs against the comedian and four others over alleged insensitive jokes about persons with disabilities during his ‘India’s Got Latent’ show.



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