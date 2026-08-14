Big relief for comedian Samay Raina as Supreme Court quashes all FIRs in ‘India’s Got Latent’ show controversy

New Delhi: In a matter of huge relief for comedian Samay Raina, the Supreme Court on Friday quashed all FIRs against the comedian and four others over alleged insensitive jokes about persons with disa





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/big-relief-for-comedian-samay-raina-as-supreme-court-quashes-all-firs-in-indias-got-latent-show-controversy-8501610/ Copy













New Delhi: In a matter of huge relief for comedian Samay Raina, the Supreme Court on Friday quashed all FIRs against the comedian and four others over alleged insensitive jokes about persons with disabilities during his ‘India’s Got Latent’ show.