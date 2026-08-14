The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has raised power tariffs, ranging from 20 paise to 55 paise per unitHow much extra will consumers in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Thane pay from August?





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Electricity Bill Hike: MSEDCL hikes Maharashtra power tariffs – Check how much extra will Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Thane, Pune customers will be charged





Electricity Bill Hike: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) announced on Friday that it has raised its power tariffsThis means electricity consumers in Mulund, Thane and Navi Mumbai in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and in the rest of the state will have to pay more for the coming billing cycleThe increase ranges between 20 paise and 55 paise per unit as a ‘fuel adjustment charge’ (FAC).