BJP Seals Deal With TDP And JSP In Andhra; To Contest In 6 Lok Sabha Seats, 10 In Assembly Polls

Amaravati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised its seat-sharing agreement with Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. TDP chief and former Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that his party has ‘forged a formidable seat-sharing formula’ among its alliance partners.

“In Amaravati today, the BJP, TDP and JSP forged a formidable seat-sharing formula. With this significant step, the people of Andhra Pradesh now stand on the threshold of reclaiming our state and paving the way for a brighter future. I humbly call upon my people of Andhra Pradesh to shower their blessings upon this alliance, and grant us a historic mandate to serve them,” Naidu said in a post on X.

According to the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP will contest on six Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, while the TDP will contest on 17 seats. Jana Sena Party will contest on the remaining two seats. In the Assembly polls, the BJP will contest on 10 seats, while the TDP will fight on 144 seats. Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party will contest on 21 seats.

“Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) have decided to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh together,” a joint statement of the parties said.

The statement further said that the names of the seats will be announced subsequently by the respective parties.

The return of TDP to the NDA fold was finalised at a meeting in Delhi on Saturday (March 9) following hectic discussions between the BJP leadership, including Union home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, and the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Another meeting to finalise the seat-sharing formula was held in Amaravati on Monday in which Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat, BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda, TDP chief Naidu, and JSP president Pawan Kalyan were present.

The TDP, was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance until 2018, expressed interest in reviving the alliance after suffering a crushing defeat in the 2019 elections. The state has 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats.

Elections for Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May.







