Home

News

Severe Heatwave in May: IMD Issues Warning To THESE States, Orange Alert For Heavy Rainfall in NE | Check Forecast

IMD has predicted more heatwave days in these states. Orange alert for heavy rainfall is issued for this state. Check weather forecasts here.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Severe Heatwave in May: IMD Issues Warning For THESE States, Orange Alert For Heavy Rainfall in NE | Check Forecast

Heatwave Alert: There is no respite from heatwaves in several parts of India in the month of May. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the country’s Northwest, parts of the East, and the southern peninsular region are expected to witness twice as many heatwave days as are normally witnessed. As per the weather department, apart from three heatwave days, states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and parts of the southern peninsular region are expected to witness five to seven heatwave days in May.

“An average of three heatwave days are generally expected in May. But this year, the number of heatwave days is expected to be higher over northwest India and the east and peninsular region also,” said IMD Director General M Mohapatra.

Weather Update: More Heatwave Days In These States

The weather department stated that around 8 to 11 heatwave days are expected in states such as Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Marathwada, west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat region. Notably, these states get three days in the month of May.

The weather department stated that around 8 to 11 heatwave days are expected in states such as Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Marathwada, west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat region. Notably, these states get three days in the month of May.

Weather Update: Rainfall Alert

The weather department has issued an Orange alert for heavy in as any as five state in north-east on Thursday.

The Weather Bureau anticipates a mix of mild to moderate rain or snow in places such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura up till May 6. This weather would potentially carry the occasional thunderstorm, lightning, and strong winds. Particularly, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may see downpours till May 3. Adding to this, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura are braced for a day of heavy rain today.

From the 3rd of May onwards, there’ll be a weather change in the northwest of India due to an upcoming western disturbance. This is likely to stir up light to medium rain or even snow, along with thunderstorms and streaks of lightning, especially in regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. This varying weather wave is expected to ride from May 3 to May 6, 2024, as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Similarly, folks living in south peninsular India, like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala may want to gear up for the same weather drill from May 5 to May 8.







