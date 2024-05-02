PM Modis Poll Blitz In Gujarat:

Home

PM Modi’s Poll Blitz In Gujarat: ‘Challenge Congress To Give In Writing To Not Give Backdoor Quota To Muslims’

Addressing a rally in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new attack on Congress saying “it is a mureed (follower) of Pakistan.”

Anand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Anand, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Anand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi labelled the Congress party as a ‘disciple’ of Pakistan, alleging that Pakistan is keen on promoting the ‘shehzada’ of the Congress party as India’s next prime minister. The statement follows reports of Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, a former Pakistani minister, sharing a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media and praising him. Modi further went on to label the Congress party as a “mureed” or follower of Pakistan. He added, “Look at the coincidence, today Congress is getting weak in India. The funny thing is that here Congress is dying and there Pakistan is crying. Now Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress. Pakistan is eager to make the prince the Prime Minister and we already know that Congress is a fan of Pakistan. This partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been completely exposed.”

Addressing a poll rally in Anand town of central Gujarat in support of BJP candidates for Anand and Kheda Lok Sabha seats, PM Modi also took a dig at Congress over opposition leader Salman Khurshid’s niece Maria Alam’s call for ‘vote jihad’.

“Now, the INDI alliance calls for ‘vote jihad’. We have so far heard about ‘love jihad’ and ‘land Jihad’. This (vote jihad) is said by a person who belonged to an educated Muslim family, not by someone who studied in a madrasa. I hope you all know what the meaning of jihad is. This is an insult to democracy and not a single Congress leader has condemned it,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress wants to change the country’s Constitution to give reservation of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities to Muslims. “The INDI alliance has insulted democracy and the Constitution… Any leader from Congress is yet to oppose this statement. They have given their tacit understanding… On one hand, the INDI alliance is trying to divide SC, ST, OBC and general categories, on the other hand, they are raising the slogan of Vote Jihad. This shows how dangerous their intentions are…”

The prime minister also challenged the Congress to give in writing that it will not change the Constitution to provide reservation on the basis of religion and that it will not give backdoor quota to Muslims in states where it and its allies are in power.

India is being seen as a peacemaker in the world today, he said, adding that it was his guarantee that he would work 24×7 to make India a developed country by 2047.

Modi said in the last 10 years, his government provided tap water connections to 14 crore houses, while the Congress-led dispensations gave it to just 3 crore houses in 60 years of its rule.







