Housing.com Unveils the 7th Edition of Happy New Homes 2024: Gateway to Dream Properties Across India

Housing.com, the country’s leading PropTech firm, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated annual online property event, Happy New Homes 2024. Set to run virtually from February 15 to March 31, this edition promises to be the most expansive yet, with participation from leading developers across 27 cities in India.

Housing.com launches online property event, Happy New Homes 2024 – from February 15 to March 31

Building on the resounding success of previous editions, Happy New Homes 2024 aims to captivate over 50 million property seekers, offering them an unparalleled opportunity to explore a diverse range of housing projects, spanning from mega cities to Tier-II and Tier-III markets. This virtual extravaganza showcases the latest advancements in technology, providing consumers with a seamless and contactless home-buying experience.

Amit Masaldan, Chief Revenue Officer at Housing.com, expressed confidence in the events success, stating, “We anticipate Happy New Homes 2024 to set new benchmarks in terms of audience engagement and sales, marking a significant milestone for consumers navigating the real estate market. With the evolving landscape of home buying, our focus remains squarely on empowering consumers with an unparalleled experience, offering them not just a platform, but a trusted ally in their property journey.”

Mr. Masaldan further added, “Through HNH 2024, were not only showcasing an extensive range of properties but also pioneering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of modern homebuyers. From seamless virtual tours to exclusive offers and financing options, were committed to ensuring that every consumer finds their dream home with utmost convenience and confidence. As we continue to redefine the online property landscape, our ultimate goal is to make the journey of finding a new home as joyful and fulfilling as the home itself.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

In a significant development, Canara Bank joins as the Title Sponsor for Happy New Homes 2024, further enhancing the events prestige and value proposition.

The event boasts a stellar line-up of prominent developers, including Ashwin Sheth Corp, Kalpataru Group, Shaligram Developers, Nyati Group, Bhavisha Properties, and many more. With over 4,000 developers and channel partners showcasing their projects, buyers can expect an extensive array of choices tailored to their preferences.

Exciting offers from participating developers add to the allure of Happy New Homes 2024. From exclusive payment schedules to substantial discounts and prizes, buyers can avail themselves of a multitude of incentives. For instance, Sri Sai Nandana Royal in Bangalore offers semi-furnished flats with unique payment plans, while Fortune Heights in Kolkata presents the chance to win a car with every booking.

This years event is set to surpass expectations with a dynamic omni-channel marketing campaign targeting a wide audience. With a strong presence in popular reality and sports programs like Big Boss, Indian Idol, and India’s bilateral cricket series, Housing.com aims to maximize visibility and engagement across diverse demographics.

Key highlights of Happy New Homes 2024 include the introduction of innovative products such as “Housing Stories” for mobile visibility and “Audience Maximizer” for enhanced retargeting capabilities. Coupled with a visually stunning webpage design, the event promises an immersive browsing experience for users, reinforcing Housing.coms position as Indias premier property destination.

For more information and to explore the latest offerings, visit the Happy New Homes 2024 webpage on Housing.com.

NOTE: Cities covered under HNH2024 – Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Indore, Nagpur, Nashik, Chandigarh, Goa, Coimbatore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar

About REA India Pte. Ltd.

REA India (previously known as Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd.) is a part of REA Group Ltd. of Australia (ASX: REA) (‘REA Group’) which is part of Newscorp, US. It is the country’s leading full stack real estate technology platform that owns Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com.

In December 2020, REA Group acquired a controlling stake in REA India. REA Group, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, is a multinational digital advertising business specialising in property. It operates Australia’s leading residential and commercial property websites, realestate.com.au and realcommercial.com.au and owns leading portals in Hong Kong (squarefoot.com.hk) and China (myfun.com). REA Group also holds a significant minority shareholding in Move, Inc., operator of realtor.com in the US, and the PropertyGuru Group, operator of leading property sites in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

REA India is the only player in India that offers a full range of services in the real estate space, assisting consumers through their entire home seeking journey all the way from initial search and discovery to financing to the final step of transaction closure. It offers advertising and listings products to real estate developers, agents & home owners, exclusive sales and marketing solutions to builders, data and content services, and personalised search, virtual viewing, site visits, negotiations, home loans and post- sales services to consumers for both buying and renting. Additionally, company also offers a suite of allied services, including features like Pay on credit, movers & packers, lending services, online rent agreements, and an array of DIY services, catering to both customers and landlords.

REA India has a national presence with 24 offices across India with its corporate office located in Gurugram, Haryana.

Housing.com

Founded in 2012 and acquired by REA India (formerly known as Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd.) in 2017, Housing.com stands as Indias premier full-stack proptech platform catering to homeowners, home seekers, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. Housing.com provides comprehensive listings for a wide range of properties, including new homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces, and co-living accommodations across India. Company is backed by robust research and analytics, offering a spectrum of real estate services encompassing advertising, marketing, sales solutions for real estate developers, personalised search & insights, virtual viewing, AR&VR content, home loans, end-to-end transaction services, and post-transaction support for both buyers and renters. Additionally, we offer a suite of online services through our Housing Edge brand, including features like Pay on credit, movers & packers, lending services, online rent agreements, and an array of DIY services, catering to both customers and landlords. With a presence in 24 tier-I and II cities, our mission is to simplify the home buying, selling, and renting journey for our valued customers. REA India is a group company of global proptech leader, REA Group of Australia that is part of NewsCorp US.

PropTiger.com

PropTiger.com is among India’s leading digital real estate transaction and advisory services platform, offering a one-stop platform for buying residential real estate. Founded in 2011 with the goal to help people buy their dream homes, PropTiger.com leverages the power of information and the organisation’s deep-rooted understanding of the real estate sector to bring simplicity, transparency and trust in the home buying process. PropTiger.com helps home-buyers through the entire home-buying process through a mix of technology-enabled tools as well as on-ground support. The company offers researched information about various localities and properties and provides guidance on matters pertaining to legal paperwork and loan assistance to successfully fulfil a transaction.

Makaan.com

Makaan.com was acquired by REA India in May 2015, with a vision to establish a true “marketplace” in real estate. Makaan.com has quickly emerged as the preferred partner for consumers looking to rent, buy or sell a home. Makaan.com offers its online consumers maximum property options and has become one of the largest advertising platforms in online real estate in India.