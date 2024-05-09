Data Ingenious Global Limited Marks 25 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Data Ingenious Global Limited, formerly Data Infosys, has completed a remarkable 25-year journey in the innovation and technology sector. Since its inception in 1999, Data Ingenious has emerged as a pioneer in IT services in India, starting as an Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Rajasthan and evolving into a global leader in software development. Data Ingenious has consistently set new standards throughout its journey and reshaped industry paradigms.

Mr. Ajay Data, Founder and CEO of Data Ingenious Global Limited

Embracing change is crucial for any organizations growth and success. By recognizing the need for improvement and actively seeking ways to make things better, Data Ingenious demonstrates a commitment to innovation and evolution. The companys journey of evolution begins with its early accomplishments. They hold the distinction of introducing Rajasthans first Wi-Fi hotspots, online portals, bus and national park booking systems, cinema ticket booking solutions, e-wallets, and anti-spam email functionalities.

The company has revolutionized the technology sector by consistently delivering innovative solutions for communication needs. It has continuously innovated and developed Made in India products like Enterprise Email Platform, XgenPlus, SpamJadoo, PrivateGPT (AI for organizations), VideoMeet, and many others. These products are designed to simplify communication workflows and enhance overall productivity, empowering businesses to reach new heights in today’s digital landscape.

Data Ingenious is at the forefront of AI research with the introduction of PrivateGPT, a personalized AI solution for businesses. It is a custom-built Generative Pre-trained Transformer model that allows businesses to train AI models using their own specific data, empowering them to leverage the power of AI for their organizational needs. This on-premise solution ensures the security of sensitive data while allowing customization to suit individual business requirements.

Today, Data Ingenious stands as a leading IT solutions provider in India, offering a comprehensive range of services beyond communication solutions, including mobile app development, AI solutions, blockchain development, web development, and enterprise mobility solutions. This solidifies their position as a tech powerhouse with expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, augmented reality, chatbots, and IoT.

Mr. Ajay Data, Founder and CEO of Data Ingenious Global Limited, expressed, “As Data Ingenious Global Limited proudly commemorates its 25 years of groundbreaking innovation and technological excellence, we reflect on our journey from pioneers in IT services to global leaders in software development. Our commitment to embracing change, setting new standards, and reshaping industry paradigms has been unwavering. With a legacy of introducing pioneering solutions and a relentless pursuit of innovation, we continue to revolutionize the IT sector and shape a brighter technological future for businesses worldwide.”

Data Ingenious is profoundly committed to revolutionizing the IT sector and building a brighter technological future for businesses and communities worldwide. The company is actively engaged in exploring new technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain.

Data Ingenious maintains an unwavering commitment to excellence by prioritizing next-generation research to provide cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company does not rest on its past achievements; rather, it sees its 25-year legacy of innovation as a foundation upon which to build an even brighter future.

