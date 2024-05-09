NationalPolitics

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya, Bows Down Before Ram Lalla; Watch Video

The Governor’s darshan at the temple, captured in the video, shows him paying his respects to the idol of Ram Lalla amidst the echoing chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in the background.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has sparked attention. Khan, referring to the temple as a ‘place of peace,’ was seen bowing before the deity in a video shared by Kerala Raj Bhawan. The Governor’s darshan at the temple, captured in the video, shows him paying his respects to the idol of Ram Lalla amidst the echoing chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in the background.

Khan told reported that he visited Ayodhya twice earlier in January. “I came to Ayodhya twice in January. The feeling at that time is the same even today. I have come to Ayodhya many times. It is not just a matter of happiness for us, instead it is a matter of pride, that coming to Ayodhya and worshipping Shriram,” the governor told reporters.

He further said: “I have come to Ayodhya many times. It is not just a matter of happiness for us, instead it is a matter of pride, that coming to Ayodhya and worshipping Shriram.” the governor told reporters.






