PM Modi Slams TMC On West Bengal Visit; Says Door To Oust

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “…After waiting for years, the Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya. Article 370 has been removed from Jammu and Kashmir. There were many issues whose solutions no one had even imagined but Modi has solved every such issue…”

The prime minister promised the defence personnel that he would come to meet them at this engineering marvel in his next term. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju were among the dignitaries present during the inauguration ceremony.

PM Modi Flags off Siliguri-Radhikapur Train

PM Modi flagged off the Siliguri-Radhikapur train virtually and asserted that the effort of our government is to increase the speed of trains in North Bengal in the same way as it is being increased in the entire country.

Further, the Prime Minister mentioned that there was a time when the speed of the train slowed down as we moved towards the northeast. But our government’s effort is to increase the speed of trains in North Bengal, like it is in the entire country.

“Now rail connectivity from North Bengal to Bangladesh has started. Mithali Express is running from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka Cantonment. In collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh, we are increasing connectivity up to Radhikapur station. The strengthening of this network will strengthen the economies of both countries,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi emphasized that North Bengal is a gateway from where trade routes with neighbouring countries pass.

“That is why the development of Bengal and especially North Bengal has been the priority of our government in these 10 years. Today, the work of electrifying rail lines between many places has been completed. This will increase the speed of trains in many places. With this, the surrounding forests and wild animals will also be protected from pollution,” he said.