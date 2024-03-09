PM Modi Slams TMC On West Bengal Visit; Says Door To Oust

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi has said that before 2014, the average railway budget of Bengal has now reached almost Rs 14,000 crore.
Siliguri: In the latest political development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the Trinamul Congress party from Siliguri. PM Modi has said that the door to ousting corrupt TMC from Bengal will open with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, which are scheduled in a few months. Addressing a gathering here today, PM Modi asserted that before 2014, the average railway budget of West Bengal was around Rs 4,000 crore, which has now reached almost Rs 14,000 crore.
“After independence, the development of Eastern India was ignored for a long time. Whereas our government considers Eastern India the growth engine of the country’s development. Therefore, unprecedented investment is being made in the connectivity sector in this area. Before 2014, the average railway budget in Bengal was around Rs 4,000 crore, which has now reached almost Rs 14,000 crore. Siliguri is also among the 500 stations that are being renovated under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme,” he said.
“Today, two road projects costing more than Rs 3,000 crore have been inaugurated in North Bengal. This will reduce the problem of traffic jams. Tourism, industry and tea farmers in this entire area will also benefit. The Central Government is making every possible effort from its side for the development of West Bengal,” he added.
PM Modi Slams TMC
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “…Modi is creating more and more opportunities for the poor but this is not liked at all by those family members who have come into politics only for power. Therefore they hatch conspiracies to keep his family at the top of power. This alliance between the TMC and Congress also does the same. TMC people are worried about their nephews, and Congress people have to promote the sons and daughters of their royal family…”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “…After waiting for years, the Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya. Article 370 has been removed from Jammu and Kashmir. There were many issues whose solutions no one had even imagined but Modi has solved every such issue…”
The prime minister promised the defence personnel that he would come to meet them at this engineering marvel in his next term. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju were among the dignitaries present during the inauguration ceremony.
PM Modi Flags off Siliguri-Radhikapur Train
PM Modi flagged off the Siliguri-Radhikapur train virtually and asserted that the effort of our government is to increase the speed of trains in North Bengal in the same way as it is being increased in the entire country.
Further, the Prime Minister mentioned that there was a time when the speed of the train slowed down as we moved towards the northeast. But our government’s effort is to increase the speed of trains in North Bengal, like it is in the entire country.
“Now rail connectivity from North Bengal to Bangladesh has started. Mithali Express is running from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka Cantonment. In collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh, we are increasing connectivity up to Radhikapur station. The strengthening of this network will strengthen the economies of both countries,” PM Modi said.
PM Modi emphasized that North Bengal is a gateway from where trade routes with neighbouring countries pass.
“That is why the development of Bengal and especially North Bengal has been the priority of our government in these 10 years. Today, the work of electrifying rail lines between many places has been completed. This will increase the speed of trains in many places. With this, the surrounding forests and wild animals will also be protected from pollution,” he said.