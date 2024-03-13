TCL Ranked as Global Top 2 TV Brand and No. 1 in 98” TV Category for Two Consecutive Years

TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand, has again been recognized as the Global Top 2 TV Brand and the No. 1 TV Brand in the 98” category by the market research company OMDIA.

TCL – Global Top 2 TV Brand and No. 1 in 98” TV Category for Two Consecutive Years

According to OMDIA’s Global TV Sets Report 2023, TCL has maintained its second position in the global TV market for the second year in a row, with a total of 25.26 million units in TV shipment which represents a 12.9% market share. Likewise, TCL has retained the first spot in the 98” TV category as well; straight for the second year in a row with 97.2 thousand units, representing 32.4% market share.

This achievement was driven in part by the company’s successful premium TV offerings, which include a series of Mini LED TVs that were introduced in 2023. This product segment has experienced rapid growth in recent years and continues to enjoy remarkable market demands.

With the goal of expanding and enhancing its premium TV product portfolio, TCL launched the world’s first Mini LED TV back in 2019, also making it the first company to mass-produce Mini LED TVs. With its multiple proprietary Mini LED technologies and strong algorithm capabilities, TCL is delivering unparalleled display quality and a premium viewing experience with its TVs.

TCL has also released a series of Mini LED TVs measuring 98 inches and above in the past year. Notably, the worlds largest 115-inch QD-Mini LED TV made its debut in North America during CES 2024, boasting over 20,000 local dimming zones and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

In 2024, TCL remains dedicated to raising the bar for Mini LED TV technologies and inspiring greatness among users worldwide through its innovations.

About TCL

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 countries globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

Visit TCL India home page at www.tcl.com/in/en.

