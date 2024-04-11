NationalPolitics

Dean Kuriakose, a lawyer by profession and a member of the Indian National Congress (INC), currently serves as the Member of Parliament for Idukki.

Idukki
Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tough Battle In Idukki Constituency, Who Will Win?

Idukki Constituency, Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Idukki is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala and Has a majority residing in rural areas and agriculture as their main source of income. In the previous general election the Congress’s Dean Kuriakose secured the victory, defeating LDFs Joice George.

Idukki Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date

The voting will be held in Idukki in the second phase on April 26.

Idukki Lok Sabha Election 2024: Result Date

As per the election commission, the results for the Idukki Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be declared 4th June.

Idukki Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

All the political parties will soon announce their candidates for the Idukki constituency.

Idukki Constituency: 2019 Elections

Dean Kuriakose, a lawyer by profession and a member of the Indian National Congress (INC), currently serves as the Member of Parliament for Idukki. His victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was quite noteworthy – he received a staggering 498,493 votes! His nearest rival, Advocate Joice George – an independent, mustered only 327,440 votes. The win was decisive, with Kuriakose leading by a substantial margin of 171,053 votes.

Idukki Lok Sabha Elections: When Is The Polls?

According to the Election Commission of India, the  general elections for all the 20 seats in the state is scheduled to take place on April 26. Because of the organised voters and voting system Kerala state will complete the voting in a single phase.

Kerala Lok Sabha Elections: Polling will be held in Phase 2 on April 26

• Vadakara
• Wayanad
• Kozhikode
• Malappuram
• Ponnani
• Palakkad
• Alathur
• Thrissur
• Chalakudy
• Ernakulam
• Idukki
• Kottayam
• Alappuzha
• Mavelikkara
• Pathanamthitta
• Kollam
• Attingal
• Thiruvananthapuram




