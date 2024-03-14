NationalPolitics

Who Is Gyanesh Kumar, Newly Appointed Election Commissioner By PM Modi-Led Panel

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 5 hours ago
0 4 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Who Is Gyanesh Kumar, Newly Appointed Election Commissioner By PM Modi-Led Panel

Know all about Gyanesh Kumar, the newly appointed Election Commissioner by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel…

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Gyanesh Kumar (Twitter)
Gyanesh Kumar (Twitter)

New Delhi: Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, MP of Congress, who is also a member of the PM Modi-led panel deciding on the names of the new Election Commissioners, has announced the names finalised. According to the Congress MP, retired bureaucrats, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar have been selected as the new Election Commissioners, however, their names are yet to receive the assent of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. From educational qualifications to the professional journey, read to know all about the newly appointed Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar who is a retired IAS officer…

Who Is Gyanesh Kumar?

Gyanesh Kumar, is also a batchmate of Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, an IAS officer of 1988-batch and is from the Kerala cadre. Gyanesh Kumar has been the Secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and has also served as a Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation, led by Home Minister Amit Shah. He retired from the services on January 31, 2024 after his superannuation.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 5 hours ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

At 27% Mumbai Sees Highest Coworking Rental Growth Since FY20 Among Top 5 Flex Workspace Hubs

4 hours ago

Reliaable Developers Unveils New Brand logo Symbolizing a Positive and Transformative Customer Experience

4 hours ago

Strengthening Global Threads: UKESG Delegates Undergo a Multi-faceted Immersive Program at Manav Rachna

4 hours ago

Who Is Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Newly Appointed Election Commissioner

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow