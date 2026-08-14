Vishwanath And Sons Twitter review Suriya and Mamitha Baiju film wins praise as netizens call it a breezy and enjoyable family entertainer


Vishwanath And Sons Twitter review: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s family drama gets an encouraging response from viewers, with praise for the performances, emotions, and plot.

Published: August 14, 2026, 11:44 AM IST






Vishwanath And Sons Twitter review: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s film wins praise as netizens call it a ‘breezy and enjoyable’ family entertainer

Vishwanath And Sons Twitter review (PC: IMDb)


South star Suriya is back on the big screen with Vishwanath And Sons, and this time, the actor has stepped away from the larger-than-life action space for a more emotional family storyThe film, directed by Venky Atluri, released in theatres on August 14, 2026, and has already started getting attention from audiences on social mediaThere was plenty of hype around the film, particularly after Suriya’s recent success with KaruppuNow that Vishwanath And Sons is finally playing in theatres, viewers have begun sharing their first impressionsEarly reactions suggest that the film has several moments that work, with Suriya and Mamitha Baiju emerging as two of the highlights. Scroll down to read Vishwanath And Sons Twitter reactions below:

Vishwanath And Sons Twitter reactions 

The early social media response to Vishwanath And Sons has been fairly positive so far but mixed to some point as well. Several viewers have described the film as a decent family entertainer, with Suriya’s performance receiving considerable praiseMamitha Baiju’s presence and chemistry between the lead pair have also found appreciation.  


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Some viewers have praised its emotional moments, lighter portions, and engaging plotOne X user says, “Suriya’s look is uber-cool, and his character has a fresh, lovable one and ‘Mamitha Baiju’ brings good energy to the screen”, another user wrote, “Engaging 1st of with lot’s of comedy scenes and good message”, another fan wrote, “clean, heart-warming, feel-good family drama”, another X user shared, “family entertainer with great performances from Radhika, Mamitha and Suriya.” 

Vishwanath And Sons cast 

Vishwanath And Sons features Suriya in the lead role, with Mamitha Baiju as the female leadThe cast also includes veteran actors Raadhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in main roles.  

Suriya plays Sanjay Vishwanath, while Mamitha Baiju takes on the role of MaddyThe film marks Suriya’s first collaboration with director Venky Atluri, who previously directed films such as Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar 

About Vishwanath And Sons 

Directed and written by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath And Sons is a Tamil family drama that blends emotion, romance and entertainmentSuriya plays a sportsman in the film, while the story also focuses on relationships and family bonds. 

The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar and is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four CinemasIt also marks Raveena Tandon’s return to Tamil cinema after more than two decades.  





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