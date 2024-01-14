Devdutt Pattnaik Explores Traditional Wisdom in Modern Contexts at Kolkata Children’s Literature Festival

Kolkata, 13 January 2024 –

The SPK Jain Futuristic Academy was delighted to host a special session with celebrated author Devdutt Pattnaik at the Kolkata Children’s Literature Festival 2024. The session titled “Traditional Wisdom and Cultural Values in Modern Education System” offered attendees an insightful exploration of how ancient teachings remain relevant in today’s world.

Renowned for his extensive work on mythology and culture, Mr. Pattnaik enriched the festival with his deep understanding of the intersection between traditional wisdom and contemporary life. The discussion provided a thought-provoking perspective on integrating age-old cultural values in modern education.

The academy extended an invitation to media representatives, literature enthusiasts, and the public to engage in this meaningful dialogue. The festival continues to offer a platform for discussing the enduring significance of cultural values in our evolving society.

About SPK Jain Futuristic Academy: Dedicated to creating a nurturing educational environment, SPK Jain Futuristic Academy fosters intellectual curiosity and creativity. With a commitment to excellence, the academy empowers students to appreciate our cultural heritage while navigating modern complexities.