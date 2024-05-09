InternationalNational

Vegas Mall Felicitates Retailers with Reward and Recognition for Their Commendable Contribution

Vegas Mall organized the Retailers’ Reward and Recognition 2024 event held at Imperfecto Club to acknowledge the meritorious contribution of its retail partners. The event offered recognition to all the retailers and served as a platform to bring together industry leaders and retail icons.

The event was graced by various prominent retail brands who were recognized and rewarded for their unwavering commitment towards delivering unparalleled services and products. Each retailer was lauded for their unique contributions, innovative approaches, and steadfast dedication to customer satisfaction.

Mr. Ravinder Choudhary, Vice President of Vegas Mall, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for their exceptional contribution, saying, “We feel extremely privileged to honor our praiseworthy retailers. They are pivotal in elevating Vegas Mall’s shopping experience and providing our customers with the utmost satisfaction. We look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership with them and offering our visitors an unmatched shopping experience.”

