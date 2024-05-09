Home

Odisha Assembly Election: Naveen Patnaik Urges Voters To Bless Good Candidates, Not Thief Candidates

Odisha Assembly Election: Naveen Patnaik urged all to vote for the Conch symbol both in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Naveen Patnaik To Fight From Kantabanji.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday addressed an election rally in the Gopalpur assembly constituency of Ganjam district and urged the voters to bless the good candidate, not the thief candidate. He also urged all to vote for the Conch symbol both in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

“Bless the good candidate, don’t bless the thief candidate. Vote for the Conch symbol both in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections,” Naveen Patnaik said.

#WATCH | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik addresses a public meeting in the Gopalpur assembly constituency of Ganjam district. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says “Bless the good candidate, don’t bless the thief candidate. Vote for the Conch symbol both in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections…” pic.twitter.com/YvQamZUgr8 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

After his address, 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian also addressed the public meeting in the Gopalpur assembly constituency of Ganjam district and said the BJD will win all the seats with a 90% strike rate.

“BJD will create a record in the first phase election in Odisha for 4 Lok Sabha and 28 Vidhan Sabha seats. BJD will win these seats with a 90% strike rate,” VK Pandian said.

#WATCH | Odisha: 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian addresses a public meeting in the Gopalpur assembly constituency of Ganjam district. 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian says “BJD will create a record in the first phase election in Odisha for 4 Lok Sabha and 28 Vidhan… pic.twitter.com/tBU1ftl8cy — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

Earlier this week, Naveen Patnaik took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark that “June 4 is the expiry date of the BJD government, saying that “BJP is daydreaming about forming government in Odisha.”

Sharing a video on X, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) media coordinator Saurabh Srivastava wrote, “BJP daydreaming about forming a government in Odisha, says CM Naveen Patnaik.”

VK Pandian, a close aide of Odisha CM, said, “Naveen Patnaik will take oath again on June 9. He will take the oath as CM for the 6th term on June 9, 2024 with the people’s blessings. The swearing-in ceremony will take place between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm.”

Earlier today, addressing a public rally in Behrampur, PM Modi exuded confidence in the BJP forming a “double engine government” in Odisha for the first time and stated that he is glad to be present in the pious land of Lord Jagannath.

“June 4 is the expiry date of the BJD government… On June 4, BJP’s CM face will be announced. On June 10, the swearing-in ceremony of BJP’s CM will take place, in Bhubaneswar. Today, I am here to invite all of you to the swearing-in ceremony of BJP’s CM,” he said.

The Prime Minister further launched an attack on the BJD government and said that the small leaders of BJD have become owners of big bungalows.

“In Odisha, it was Congress for around 50 years, and BJD for around 25 years. But what happened, everyone has seen! Odisha has fertile land, mineral resources, sea coasts, a trade centre like that of Berhampur, culture, heritage and what not. There is everything in Odisha. Then why is it so that Odisha is rich but its people are poor… Who is responsible for this sin? The answer is Congress and BJD! Small leaders of BJD have also become owners of big bungalows,” he said.

The Assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases, from May 13 to June 1, along with the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Assembly election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 out of 146 seats, while Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 23 seats and Congress won 9.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won the majority of seats in the state, while the BJP and the Congress brought up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.







