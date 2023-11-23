InternationalSports

Newtown celebrated Diabities Awareness Walk with senior citizens

A Diabetes Awareness Walk was organised by Research Welfare Assciation(DRWA) in association with Swapnobhor, Snehodia and HIDCO, on Sunday, where more than hundred participants registered themselves for a symbolic walk which created an awareness towards Diabities.

This Diabetes Awareness Walk was followed by Inauguration of the event by flying balloons.

Blood Sugar Tests, Blood Pressure monitoring, BMD, Foot examination and Diet consultation was carried out for all the registered senior participants.
This event was organised and curated by Dr. Amit Dey of Diabetes Welfare Research Association, in the presence of Chief Guest Shri Debasish Sen (MD HIDCO, Chairman NKDA) at Swapnobhor, Newtown.

