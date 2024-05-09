India to Benefit from FedEx’s USD 2 Million Investment in Global Urban Conservation Efforts

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, is investing over USD 2 million toward sustainable communities. FedEx will support 40 urban conservation projects worldwide, including India from March through May of 2024.

Tree plantation by FedEx Cares volunteers in Mumbai and Delhi

FedEx Cares volunteers, in collaboration with local NGOs, have successfully planted nearly 10,000 saplings in Mumbai and Delhi. These new trees will help reduce air pollution, mitigate the effects of urban heat islands and climate change, and enhance community health and wellness. These efforts are part of FedExs broader commitment to environmental stewardship.

“More than just a symbolic act of environmental commitment, our initiatives reflect our dedication to India,” expressed Suvendu Choudhury, Vice President Operations, India and CE, MEISA, FedEx. “By enhancing urban landscapes, these initiatives also contribute to broader ecological efforts, with FedEx actively participating to shape a greener future for India.“

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

This initiative aligns closely with Indias pledge under the Bonn Challenge to restore 26 million hectares of forest by 2030(1) and its National Forest Policy, which aims for forests to cover 33% of the country(2). The work of FedEx Cares volunteers showcases how FedEx’s global efforts support India’s progress toward a sustainable future.

To learn more, visit fedexcares.com.

About FedEx Express

FedEx Express is the worlds largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed the delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

FedEx Express press releases are available here.

To learn more about the latest insights in the logistics industry, please visit: LinkedIn FedEx Go Global.

(1) www.bonnchallenge.org/pledges/india

(2) www.downtoearth.org.in/blog/forests/india-was-a-tree-planting-laboratory-for-200-years-here-are-the-results-91141