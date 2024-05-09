Past-Forward HR: SHRM Tech Conference & Expo 2024 Day One Concludes with Groundbreaking Insights

The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) India successfully concluded the first day of its SHRM TECH Conference & Expo 2024, held at the HICC Novotel, Hyderabad. The conference, renowned for being a nexus of technology and human resources, brought together industry leaders, HR professionals, and tech innovators to explore the latest trends and solutions that are shaping the future of the HR community.

Ms Achal Khanna, CEO SHRM India, APAC and MENA

With the aim of building a truly transformative world, the two-day conference kick started with thought provoking discussion on the seismic shift in the work landscape that is driven by rapid technological progress, delving into the cutting-edge Work-Tech ideas that can empower organizations.

Talking about the conference Ms Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC and MENA, said, “As we navigate through the complexities of the modern workplace, technology emerges not just as a tool, but as a catalyst that redefines our approach to human resource management. SHRM Tech24 underscores the importance of embracing innovative technologies to build more inclusive, efficient, and resilient organizations. Upskilling and training to keep pace with the latest tech and innovations it’s the need of the hour. At SHRM, we are committed to offering an effective platform for accessing these opportunities. Moreover, integrating technology across different sectors while leveraging human creativity and intellect is the ultimate driving force behind achieving ROI and success.”

The day was packed with dynamic sessions, keynotes, and panel discussions, featuring a robust lineup of speakers from various sectors including D Shivakumar Conference Chair, Operating Partner Advent International Private Equity; Ramesh Ramadurai, Managing Director, 3M India; S Sivakumar, Group Head – Agri and IT Businesses, ITC; Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer ICC; Sharad Sharma, Co-Founder iSPIRT foundationwho shed light on the transformative impact of digital infrastructure on Indias business landscape.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Adding to this, Mr Nick Schacht, Chief Commercial Officer, SHRM, “Today we know more about Generative AI than we knew a few years back. In fact, HR Tech is the single biggest trend in the industry currently. It is interesting to note that companies are beginning to develop approaches to better understand how to use AI effectively building tools to implement the same. This also opens a wide range opportunity that can leverage the increased productivity coining the term the ‘Next Practices’. At SHRM we are also working closely with Microsoft to develop a tool to guide HR professionals on how to implement AI in the HR. Furthermore, using AI serves as a platform to develop operating principles turning HR professionals into work consultants helping employees skill and reskill themselves to keep up with the evolving pace.”

The second half of the day was followed by a TED-style talk, with industry leaders Babita Baruah, CEO of VML India, and Poonam Kaul, Founder of House of Omkar and Walnut Tree (CMO-on-Demand), who shared insights on staying relevant in the digital world and navigating the challenges of advertising in the era of AI.

Over 5000 delegates were hosted at the conference today. The two-day conference will be packed with opportunities to learn from HR visionaries and technology innovators. Looking forward to day 2 of the conference will continue with topics including effectiveness and limitations of AI, the future of work and the role of empathy in a changing landscape, predictive analytics for employee retention and others.

About SHRM India

SHRM India is the Indian subsidiary of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the worlds largest HR professional society, representing 340,000 members in over 180 countries. SHRM India equips HR professionals and organizations with the essential resources, connections, and insights needed to address the complexities of HR management in todays dynamic business environment.