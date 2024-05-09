Ban vs Ind – 5th WT20I – Harmanpreet Kaur impressed with India’s calmness in 5-0 win

“The calmness all the players showed in the series is something I would like to take to the World Cup,” Harmanpreet said after a 21-run win on Thursday. “There was some calmness while batting, while bowling and even in the fielding even though we made some mistakes [today], we know how we can improve, and in the next one month, we will work hard on that.”
Leading into India’s first away series of the year, all these players had impressive outings in the Women’s Premier League and Harmanpreet was quick to attribute their performance in Sylhet to the confidence, momentum and form gained during the T20 tournament at home.
“The WPL gave our players a lot of confidence,” she said, “because the way a lot of us played in the WPL, we have improved our game during that time, and those results are giving results here. We just need to keep doing the right things, and results will come.”
India’s next assignment will be a multi-format series against South Africa at home in June-July. Then they will then travel to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup which will be played in T20 format before the T20 World Cup in October. Hamanpreet hopes that India will be able to play their “best cricket” when they return to Sylhet for the World Cup opener against New Zealand on October 4.
“Definitely, this tournament will give us a lot of confidence, [playing] in the conditions will definitely help us. Whatever we learnt here, we can take that to the World Cup. We are really working hard on that. Hopefully, in the World Cup, we will be able to do whatever we can do. I know our team has that much potential and hopefully, we play our best cricket.”
