Siddarth Kaul signs for Northants on three-match deal

Siddarth Kaul , the India seamer, has been signed by Northamptonshire on a short-term deal that will cover their next three Vitality County Championship fixtures.

Kaul, 33, played three T20Is and three ODIs in 2018, including two wicketless appearances against England at Trent Bridge and Lord’s, and most recently was in action for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy, claiming 15 wickets at 31.26 for the season.

Overall, he has taken 286 first-class wickets at 26.44, including 16 five-wicket hauls, and joins Northants as a replacement for the Australian seamer, Chris Tremain, whose four-game spell has come to an end.

“I’m very happy to be here to represent Northamptonshire and very excited to help the team win games and push for promotion,” Kaul said.

"I'm confident that I will bring my positive mindset and experience to help my teammates win in any situation in the match."

Northants head coach, John Sadler, added: “Sid has a lot of experience with the ball, he’s played a lot of first-class cricket and is keen to make a big impact when he joins the squad.

“He’s finished his domestic season over in India where he picked up some good form so hopefully he continues that on with us.”