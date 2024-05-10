IPL 2024 – Jay Shah on Impact Player rule – ‘Not permanent, but not saying that it will go’

The Impact Player rule, one of the hot topics of debate during IPL 2024, is not “permanent”, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said, and a call on its use in subsequent editions of the IPL will be taken after a discussion with stakeholders after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“Impact Player is like a test case. We have implemented it slowly. The biggest advantage of it is that two [additional] Indian players are getting a chance [in each game], which is the most important,” Shah told reporters at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. “We will consult with the players, franchises, broadcasters [and take a call]. This is not permanent [but] I am not saying that it will go.

“[We’ll see] if it’s making the game more competitive or not. Even then, if a player feels that this is not right, then we will talk to them. But no one has told us anything yet, so it will be decided after the World Cup.”

The Impact Player rule has been cited as one of the key reasons for the massive scores recorded in IPL 2024. Rohit Sharma, for one, has said that the rule has been hampering the growth of allrounders in the country. He was the first high-profile Indian player to criticise the rule, which came into the IPL in 2023 after being trialled in the domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, allowing teams to bring in a 12th player at any point in a match to replace a player from the original XI announced at the toss.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Mike Hussey had said that the rule had made IPL games “fun” to watch, but admitted that it was “scary” from a bowler’s point of view, with the rule allowing batting orders to be lengthened. Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

“Whoever is making the rules, they are thinking that everything will work as per the batters’ convenience,” Axar had said. “Obviously, it has been difficult [for the bowlers]. Because of the Impact Sub rule, everyone gets one more batsman so they think that they will use the batsman in case the batting unit doesn’t go well. And whosoever comes to play, they don’t take much time and start [hitting] from the first ball because they know that they have a player in seventh or eighth place.

“That is why I am not a big fan of the rule, because as an allrounder, I know that they will either take a proper batsman or a bowler, not an allrounder.”