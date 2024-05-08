Home

Odisha Assembly Election: Why is CM Naveen Patnaik’s Aide VK Pandian Under Attack From Opposition?

VK Pandian, a Tamil Nadu-born former IAS officer, who quit the civil service to join BJD and is now the party’s key campaigner.

Bhubaneswar: At a time when Odisha is gearing up for the Lok Sabha Elections and Assembly polls in the state, the whole election in the state all of a sudden seems like revolving around VK Pandian, a Tamil Nadu-born former IAS officer, who quit the civil service to join BJD and is now the party’s key campaigner. As stated by him recently, Pandian is also seen as CM Naveen Patnaik’s political successor in the state.

Why VK Pandian Under Attack?

During this election season, VK Pandian has come under attack from the opposition leaders, right from PM Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda to Congress’s Rahul Gandhi.

This election season, various questions are being asked on how a non-Odia will take over the state’s reins if BJD returns to office after the assembly election. Another question is also being raised whether he will become the next chief minister of Odisha? The people in the state are asking how Odia “asmita” (self-respect) is in danger in a state which was formed on the basis of its language.

During this election season, VK Pandian is among 40-star campaigners in the BJD whose names figure in the list after Naveen. In the company of many party candidates, he occupies centre stage everywhere, even in meetings attended by Naveen.

Pandian Rises From Naveen Patnaik’s Shadow

After he joined the CM’s office as private secretary in 2011, Pandian’s bureaucratical efficiency caught the attention of Naveen Patnaik and then he was picked to be a ‘backroom boy’ to devise the CM’s poll strategy for the 2014 and 2019 elections.

In the middle of these developments, several BJP and Congress leaders raised the issue of extra-constitutional powers VK Pandian appeared to enjoy when he was the CM’s secretary till October last year. After he took voluntary retirement and joined BJD, the “outsider” tag became the key talking point in the state now.

Pandian Undeterred By Criticism

However, undeterred by the constant criticism, VK Pandian says he is an Indian by birth and Odia by breath. He said the mother tongue of his children is Odia and Odisha is his karmabhoomi (land where one works).

On the concerns of succeeding Naveen as the next CM of the state, VK Pandian said he considers himself a successor to Naveen’s values of impeccable integrity, absolute commitment to the people of Odisha and his hard work. Howebver, he also stated that Naveen has always said the people of Odisha will decide his successor.

During this election season, media speculations are rife that Naveen Patnaik, who has been contesting from two assembly seats — Hinjili and Kantabanji — may vacate one seat for Pandian.

Moreover, the political experts feel that the chief minister has taken a calculated risk by elevating VK Pandian from the role of a backroom boy to a star campaigner.







